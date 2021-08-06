Portland-based nonprofit Photolucida connects seemingly divergent styles of photography (like this image, Don’t Look by Rebecca Moseman) into one articulate show that was decided upon through submission, a voting process and a panel of professional judges. That show is coming to the Center of Photographic Art in Carmel and there’s a virtual opening happening on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 4-6pm.
