This oil on panel by artist Donald Neff depicts the dreamy scene of a sunset at Marina State Beach. “Year round you’re likely to see dolphins playing in the waves, plus sail and fishing boats from Monterey and Moss Landing,” the artist writes. “Sunsets at Marina State Beach are a daily community event, bringing out locals and visitors alike.” Learn more about Neff’s work here.
Art News
- Carmel set to finally sign a lease with PacRep for the Forest Theater.
- Steve-O brings a multimedia show to Monterey. Be prepared to cringe, and to laugh.
- Visuals 02.24.22
- Seaside’s 37th annual Black History Month exhibit shows off local Black talent at the Walter Lee Avery Gallery.
- If the family doesn’t object, former Monkee Michael Nesmith’s $3.5 million estate could go to his foundation.
- Hot Picks 02.24.22
