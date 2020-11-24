Dorothy’s Place will be cooking 300 pounds of mashed potatoes and 50 turkeys. They will do their traditional Thanksgiving menu on Thursday, for takeout only, and expect to serve 600-700 meals. It’s one of several adapted community Thanksgiving dinner events this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.