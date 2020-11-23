Edward S. Curtis spent 30 years photographing various tribes in visually arresting portraits and candid photos. Though his work can also be seen to perpetuate the idea of the “disappearing Native American” – they’re not, and they definitely still exist – it also does some of the work of preserving history. Curtis Gallery in Monterey claims to have “the most extensive source for Edward S. Curtis Copper Photogravure Plates.”
