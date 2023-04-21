Earth Day events abound this weekend. Tomorrow (Saturday) there’s a cleanup at Natividad Creek Park in Salinas at 9am, an Earth Day Faire at Henry Miller Library in Big Sur at noon, a celebration with Sustainable Pacific Grove at the P.G. community garden at noon, and more. An Earth Day party in Seaside follows on Sunday at 1pm, and Sea Otter Classic offers free admission if you bring a bike tube or tire to recycle. However you celebrate, take a moment to appreciate this planet we call home. Photograph by Daniel Dreifuss shows volunteers with Friends of Seaside Parks at Beta Park; they meet every Saturday at a different location.
