Originally from New Mexico, Inga Yontz moved to Monterey 16 years ago. She has been producing art for the last 20 years. Reaction is Yontz’s first solo exhibition, on display at the Salvador Dali Exhibition in Monterey, featuring over 19 pieces of mixed media works of art (Yontz has a passion for large-scale work). On display until Jan. 31.
