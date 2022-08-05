East Garrison art fair

Visit East Garrison this weekend for an art fair organized by the East Garrison Social Committee. East Garrison is a new community adjacent to Fort Ord National Monument, with future plans for a vibrant arts district—but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to experience the art scene. Organizers promise art activities for all ages and demos by local artists, including painter Al Shamble who painted this rocky vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.