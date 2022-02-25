The annual all-breed East of Eden Cat Fanciers Cat Show features “125 officially, but about 140 really” cats shown in eight classes, including purebred kittens, non-pedigreed cats and preliminary and advanced new breeds. Sound like a lot? It’s never too many for a cat lover. It takes place 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27 at the Monterey Fairgrounds.
