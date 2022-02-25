cat show

The annual all-breed East of Eden Cat Fanciers Cat Show features “125 officially, but about 140 really” cats shown in eight classes, including purebred kittens, non-pedigreed cats and preliminary and advanced new breeds. Sound like a lot? It’s never too many for a cat lover. It takes place 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27 at the Monterey Fairgrounds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.