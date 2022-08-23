Easy rider. When e-bikes came on the scene about 10 years ago, there was a mixed response. Some bicycle loyalists scoffed, claiming e-bikes weren’t true bikes, and governments didn’t quite know how to handle them, at first banning the motor-assisted bikes from trails. But then, during the pandemic, sales exploded: Sales between 2019 and 2020 shot up 145 percent. Using e-bikes for basic transportation in addition to recreation suddenly made sense to a wide array of people. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
