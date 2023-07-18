Ed Ricketts lecture

Join The Center for Ocean Art, Science and Technology (COAST) and the Gentrain Society of Monterey Peninsula College for a midweek lecture on local history. Historian Donald Kohrs will be talking about marine biologist Ed Ricketts. Kohrs is a historian and Branch Library Specialist at the Miller Library of Stanford University's Hopkins Marine Station in Pacific Grove, researching, among other things, Ed Ricketts and the 1939 publication of Between Pacific Tides, a study of intertidal ecology. The lecture happens at 1:30pm Wednesday, July 19 at Monterey Peninsula College’s Lecture Forum LF3, 980 Fremont St., Monterey.
