The 15th annual Rock & Rod Festival is an homage to cars from a bygone era, but it’s also just a good old-fashioned gathering with a lineup of live music, food and drink, and a sock hop (keeping with the theme) to kick things off. The event takes place all day Saturday, June 18. Photo courtesy of Rock & Rod.
