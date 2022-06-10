The photography space Gallery Exposed (San Carlos Street, between Ocean and 7th, Carmel), is opening a new photography exhibit titled “Edna’s Nudes.” Edna Bullock (1915-1997) began her career in photography in 1976, a year after the death of her husband and renowned photographer Wynn Bullock. She was 61. She tackled her new venture with typical zeal, and in an amazingly short time, friends such as Ansel Adams, Morley Baer and Ruth Bernhard witnessed her evolution from student to workshop assistant to fellow teacher and exhibitor. An opening exhibit happens tonight, Friday June 10, starting at 5pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.