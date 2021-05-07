Artist Elizabeth Murray is celebrating spring with an open studio on her verdant property in Monterey. Go explore the gardens and see new work—it happens both this weekend, May 8 and 9, and next weekend May 15 and 16, from 11am-4pm at 62 Ave Maria Road in Monterey.
