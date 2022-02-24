The Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel) is back with the annual Monterey County-wide arts competition and exhibition for high school juniors and seniors – “For the Love of Art, 2022 Youth Show” – presenting drawing, mixed media, graphics, painting and sculpture from 15 local schools and 56 students. Elle Nelsen, who created the work above, is a junior at North Monterey County High School. “My moral compass is my most impactful/significant strength and the driving force behind my art,” she wrote. “The main theme of most of my work is the intersection of the significant with the insignificant. Exposing the significance of seemingly innocuous social media in political and economic arenas is the underlying current theme of my art.”
