Carmel High School’s Empty Bowls supper event is returning after a three-year hiatus and once again welcoming the community, families and students to a soup and bread dinner, and a chance to admire student works of art at 5pm on Thursday, April 27. All of the proceeds benefit The Food Bank for Monterey County. Photo courtesy of Carmel Unified School District.
