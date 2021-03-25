Enid Baxter Ryce is a force in the art world, coordinating all art, music and community events at the CSU Monterey Bay at Salinas City Center until 2020, while also working as a professional artist. She specializes in translating history and science through the lens of art, like a true inter-disciplinarian. Keep up-to-date with all her latest projects (both in art and filmmaking) on her website.
