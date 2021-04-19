This painting, “Sunset Whale Tail” by Pacific Grove kindergartner Era Glasby, won an honorable mention in the 2021 California Coastal Commission Art and Poetry Contest. “I got inspired to paint because my dad and I saw a whale spout in the ocean and when it flipped over I saw the most craziest thing I have ever seen in my life: a whale tail!” the artist writes. “That is why I did this painting.”
