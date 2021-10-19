Erin Gafill

Monastery Beach, Carmel” is an oil on canvas that’s big—30 by 48 inches. “After months of painting at Monastery Beach during the long first year of the pandemic, I suddenly felt the compulsion to go BIG,” Gafill writes. “This painting was a huge energy rush, and I laughed the whole time I was painting it (usually a good sign!). There is nothing like the joy of creating something with your hands, and the thrill of attempting alla prima plein air painting on this scale.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.