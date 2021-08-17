“I sewed this quilt from my grandmother Lolly’s garments and leftover fabrics during the first phase of the pandemic,” artist Erin Gafill writes. “It’s now hanging in the first gallery of the Monterey Museum of Art as part of my show Color Duets. I sewed this in my grandmother’s house in Big Sur above the restaurant she founded, Nepenthe.” Materials used in the project include wool, cotton, polyester, nylon, rayon, sequins and thread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.