“Hiking through Point Lobos as the sun began to set, the whole world changed from vivid hues of coppery orange to a soft palette of lavender, turquoise and buttercream,” artist Erin Hanson writes about her painting, above. “Coming around a bend in the trail, I saw the last rays of sunlight illuminating a grove of ambitious cypress trees growing out of the rocky cliffside.”
