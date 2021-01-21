Erin Lee Gaffil is well known for her abstracted take to the plein-air style that is so prolific within Monterey County. Her works noticeably draw viewers with broad strokes of color—a bright orange sandbar may catch your eye first, and then perhaps you’ll pay attention to the shape, and then afterward, the colors hidden under the surface paint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.