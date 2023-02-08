One new exhibit in the Pacific Grove Art Center is “Bella Italia” by San Francisco photographer Ernie Luppi, whose work is in the Annand Gallery until Feb. 23. Luppi has been visiting Italy since 1981 when he spent six months photographing his ancestors’ past and everyday Italian life.
