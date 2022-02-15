Exercise to stretch the body—and mind.

Sometimes, starting an exercise routine can be intimidating – especially if you don’t have a buddy, haven’t done it in a while, have no idea where to start or think you’re too old or out-of-shape to start. But exercising can also be fun, especially if you have games along the way to make your routine more enjoyable. Monterey Bay Moves offers a class for seniors in which participants work on stretching and core strengthening. These exercises help seniors increase mind-muscle response and stability. This class is hosted by the Marina Recreation & Cultural Services Department, and it’s free for Marina residents ages 55 and older. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
