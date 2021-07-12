Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss is a show that reveals the social, environmental and economic costs of the global extraction industry. Be it oil or soil, the photographs featured show extraction from its beginning to its end, and everything in the middle. And it is currently on display at the Center for Photographic Art, on Ninth and San Carlos in Carmel. For more information, go to photography.org.
