Father's Day art installation by David Lee

Pacific Grove folk artist David Lee has crafted and painted wooden cutouts for over 20 years that welcome people to the Del Monte Park neighborhood of Pacific Grove. Displayed at the busy corner of Presidio Boulevard and Funston Avenue just off Highway 68, the artwork on exhibit changes with the calendar. To the average male parent who appreciates naps and loves newspapers, the Father's Day artwork is worth waiting all year to see.
