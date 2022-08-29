Many Threads One Cloth is the title of a new exhibit at Pajaro Valley Arts (37 Sudden St., Watsonville), curated by Roberta Valdez. The above piece by Rachel DK Clark is titled “Running With the Wolf,” and it honors blues legend Howlin’ Wolf. The medium is fiber. “Threads, made from a variety of plant or animal fibers, are universal,” the organizers write. “Cloth, made from various fibers utilizing unique methods, is universal. Every culture in the world makes, wears and uses textiles from birth through death. Materials and natural resources used for the production of cloth and cultural artifacts vary by geography and what is available.”
