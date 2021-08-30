Abiam Alvarez’s show, titled “Field Spoils,” at the Sylvan Gallery in Sand City. Alvarez is a Mexico-born artist, who has been working with ceramics since 2005. He says clay is a material that fulfills his nostalgic feeling for dirt from when he used to work various agriculturally related jobs in the Central Valley.
