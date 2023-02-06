First Tee at Pro-Am
Photo Courtesy of First Tee Monterey County

A young student from First Tee Monterey County shakes hands with professional golfer Michelle Wie West during the Cisco Million Dollar Hole-in-One charity event at The Hay on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event was one of three held on Wednesday before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Photo courtesy of First Tee Monterey County.

