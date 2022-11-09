Salinas-based artist and art teacher Carol Lefever is part of Re-Emergence, a group exhibit by Monterey Peninsula Art Foundation, now on display at the Pacific Grove Art Center. MPAF celebrates the re-emergence of arts and artists at its all-member exhibition—39 artists will display their diverse works.
