Set in conversation with flora- and fauna-inspired works from the Monterey Museum of Art’s permanent collection and select loans from the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History,Flora Fauna presents a visual celebration of the natural world centered around the work of two California representational artists, Elizabeth Barlow and Susan Manchester. The exhibition examines how representations of the plant and animal kingdoms have evolved over the last three centuries
