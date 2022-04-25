Sunflowers stand for truth and honesty because their heads gravitate toward sunlight. A lesser-known fact about sunflowers is their use as a symbol of nuclear disarmament. That’s because sunflowers contain a unique capability: They are able to absorb and eliminate radioactive toxins from the environment. The piece above, titled “Yellow, Red, Blue” (oil on canvas) is part of an exhibit by Mark Farina and Erin Lee Gafill titled “It’s All About the Sunflower” at the Carmel Art Association.
