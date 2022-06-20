Flower Power

“Abundance” is the title and a key word for this exhibit, Elizabeth Butler’s first-ever Carmel solo presentation in Gallery MAR (Dolores Street between Ocean and 7th, Carmel). Her current body of work is “an exploration into the elegant power of botanicals,” she wrote in an artist’s statement. “My intent is to have the viewer feel both grounded in visual beauty and overcome by the abundance and wildness of nature.”
