Maria Best, a Salinas native, first encountered the concept when she picked up a book at the Carmel library, “Forest Bathing: How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness,” by Dr. Qing Li, a Japanese medical doctor considered the world’s expert in forest medicine. “All of a sudden I had this revelation,” Best says. Newly obsessed, she set out to become a certified forest therapy guide, but the training workshops – in far-flung, often exotic locales – were too cost-prohibitive. But then Covid hit and all those classes moved online, and she jumped at the opportunity. Best leads a forest bathing experience tonight, Sept. 30, from 5:30-7pm in Toro Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.