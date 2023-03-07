“Fort Ord #5” by Janaka Stagnaro. The Carmel-based artist draws inspiration from the rolling hills at Fort Ord National Monument in this oil painting.
Art News
- Watsonville Film Festival comes to Seaside.
- The Arts Council for Monterey County is moving, leaving space for artists behind.
- Salinas Valley Comic Con appears to be another victim of Covid.
- An exhibit by a local artist and art store owner showcases the faces and stories of formerly enslaved people.
- Visuals 03.02.23
- Hot Picks 03.02.23
