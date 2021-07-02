Pacific Grove will hold its Fourth of July celebration, complete with a reading of the Declaration of Independence by Rotary Club of Pacific Grove members (pictured above) on Sunday starting at 11am. In addition to the reading, the event promises live music, a historic fire engine and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.