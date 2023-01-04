Monterey-based artist Frank Sunseri is largely self-taughtand began his career in the arts as a sculptor, first using welded steel as his medium (his day job at the time was as a gas welder for PG&E) and later, marble and alabaster. His work is on display as part of the “Creative Twinkles & Sparkles” show at the Monterey Peninsula Art Foundation gallery (425 Cannery Row, Monterey) through Feb. 23.
