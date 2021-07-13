From Monterey to Hawaii in 43 days. The British Endurance Limits team, four guys who set off to row unsupported from Monterey to Hawaii on May 31, have arrived in Oahu. The whole journey took 43 days. Here, the team rows through the Monterey Harbor on May 26, shortly before setting off. Photographed by Tajha Chappellet-Lanier.
