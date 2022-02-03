Fundraising fun at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am began with a day of fundraising fun on Wednesday, with a champions putting challenge, the million dollar hole in one event and a first at the new par-3 course The Hay: the 3M Celebrity Challenge. Here’s the day in photos, including of rapper ScHoolboy Q (above), Chef Thomas Keller and more.
