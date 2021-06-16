Garden mural

When the tenting of a neighbor’s home for termites resulted in the demise of the colorful flowers and vines that had covered her garden walls for 30 years, Carmel Valley resident Anne Robertson was crushed. So she turned to muralist Amanda Menefee, who painted red poppies, butterflies and more on the bland walls. “This has been a fun and challenging project,” Menefee said. “I’ve been grateful for the opportunity to help rescue Anne from the ‘eggshell’ walls she’s felt imprisoned by for the past two years. I’m so pleased feeling her joy in now being surrounded by my painted flowers and monarchs.”
