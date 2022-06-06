Ralph Joachim’s specialty is large geometric abstractions. This one is titled “Nocturnal Revolution” and the piece is part of the exhibit Joachim shares with Marilyn Kuksht titled “Black Cosmos,” now being shown in the Gill Gallery of the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove).
