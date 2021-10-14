Architecture is an art form prominent in Big Sur that many of us don’t get to see. This house, designed by George Brook-Kothlow, comes alive in a talk hosted by the AIA. The American Institute of Architects’ Monterey Bay chapter is hosting a lecture on the late local architect George Brook-Kothlow at 6pm today, Thursday, Oct. 14.
