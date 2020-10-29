Georgia O’Keeffe, Pablo Picasso, Gustav Klimt and Salvador Dali are just a few names of artists William Eaton is paying homage to in his new show, “Tribute to the Masters.” The show will open (with no reception) on Sunday, Nov. 1 and it runs through Monday, Nov. 30 at Venture Art Gallery, 260 Alvarado St., Monterey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.