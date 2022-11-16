Carmel Art Association is celebrating its 95th birthday with the 95 Year Historic Show. From paintings to sculptures, from early California to mid-century modern, this exhibit represents artists who lived and worked across three separate centuries. Robert Hewitt (1923-2010), who painted the work above, was an avid contra dancer. He used his love and experience of the dance as subject matter to capture the essence of motion in his dynamic paintings.
