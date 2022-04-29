It’s picnic time. In many unlucky places in the world, picnics are associated with May as that is the time of the year when it is finally safe to sit on the ground without risking a cold. In Monterey County, we have splendid picnic weather all year long and plenty of places to do it – not only hundreds of spots to lay down a blanket, but also picnic tables, for example at Monterey State Beach (pictured). But there are more reasons to have a picnic in early May. Internationally, May 1—this coming Sunday— is associated with International Workers’ Day and mass company picnics—huge get-togethers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.