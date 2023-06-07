The most eclectic cocktail in town may not be a drink, exactly, but it can certainly be enjoyed with one. Named after a Rococo painter-themed cocktail of her own creation, Gin Fragonard’s music is a contemporary mix of dreamy instrumental sounds with anti-folk indie lyrics and vocals that can be heard across several music projects in Monterey. Photo by Nick Kitchens.
