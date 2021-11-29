Not ready to let go of the Thanksgiving vibes yet? Check out Alvarado Street Brewing’s Give Thanks IPA. Give Thanks is a smorgasbord of six different hops and four grains. The color of a creamsicle, the double IPA gushes across the palate with fresh orange and juicy mango. Pricks of pepper give it a lively edge, teasing the creamy sweetness of the malt. A trace of bitter zest eases nicely into a resinous savor that builds to a crescendo and then relaxes. “We wanted to do a Thanksgiving feast of a beer,” Brewmaster JC Hill explains. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
