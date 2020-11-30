Glenn Church and Kathryn McKenzie, photographed by Parker Seibold. The husband-wife team has self-published a new book, titled Humbled: How California’s Monterey Bay Escaped Industrial Ruin, about a plan in 1965 to build a massive oil refinery at Moss Landing—and how a burgeoning environmentalist movement rose up successfully to block it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.