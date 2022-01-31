Go hike a mountain.

As any hiker knows, one of the best rewards for a steep climb is being able to point to the top of a mountain later and say “I went there.” If this kind of bragging motivates you, and you spend time in Big Sur, Mt. Manuel is one of the best. The 3,400-foot peak looms over the Big Sur Valley – you can see clear views of the first part of the trail right from Highway 1. Photographed by Tajha Chappellet-Lanier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.