“Rainbow of Wilted Flowers” by Grace Aniela Wodecki

Local artist Grace Aniela Wodecki is having her first solo show, with an opening reception in Sand City this Saturday, March 11. “Rainbow of Wilted Flowers,” shown above, is one of the pieces on exhibit. “There’s a theme of tracing objects around me,” Wodecki says of her art. “I take an object, outline it, and deconstruct its form. I like combining objects, making new energy.”

