Local artist Grace Aniela Wodecki is having her first solo show, with an opening reception in Sand City this Saturday, March 11. “Rainbow of Wilted Flowers,” shown above, is one of the pieces on exhibit. “There’s a theme of tracing objects around me,” Wodecki says of her art. “I take an object, outline it, and deconstruct its form. I like combining objects, making new energy.”
Featured
Art News
- For the fifth time, CSUMB returns with the Festival of Languages, Cultures and Ideas.
- Hot Picks 03.09.23
- Visuals 03.09.23
- A Carmel Valley producer is going to the Oscars with his short film about how understanding can overcome hate.
- A young local artist debuts with her first solo exhibit in Sand City.
- Watsonville Film Festival comes to Seaside.
- The Arts Council for Monterey County is moving, leaving space for artists behind.
- Salinas Valley Comic Con appears to be another victim of Covid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.