How does the herd of goats at Fort Ord National Monument (you know the ones) help to support native grasses? Take a tour of the Fort Ord National Monument grasslands with instructors Sarah Beilman and Jaqueline Brenton on Friday, April 14, and learn all about it. You might even get to meet with the furry mowers themselves. Photographed by Stephanie Trost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.